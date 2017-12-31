× Recognize her? Oak Creek police seek suspect who robbed Red Roof Inn

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed the Red Roof Inn twice in 1 week!

Police say the suspect, a female, was wearing the same clothing during both crimes.

The left sleeve of the jacket/shirt she was wearing said “JORDAN.”

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and a white car and red truck believed to have been involved in these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek PD.