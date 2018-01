MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-43 near Silver Spring Drive early Monday morning, January 1st. It happened around 2:00 a.m.

All lanes on southbound I-43 near Silver Spring Driver were temporarily shut down due to the crash. The lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.