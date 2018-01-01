6 injured in crash involving limo in Menomonee Falls, alcohol believed to be factor
MENOMONEE FALLS — Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Menomonee Falls early Monday morning, January 1st.
It happened on Mill Road near Parkway Drive around 5:00 a.m.
An SUV was traveling eastbound on Mill Road when police believe it crossed the center line and struck a limousine. The SUV had one occupant — the limo had five occupants.
All were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Mill Road was closed for approximately six hours while authorities investigated.
43.178897 -88.117313