“Everything broke lose:” Man in stable condition after shooting at Racine bar

RACINE -- Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, January 1st at Curmudgeon's Bar -- located on Rapids Drive near Green Bay Road.

Police were called to the scene around 1:50 a.m.

According to police, a man was shot. He is currently in stable condition at All Saints Hospital in Racine.

“It was very busy. Everyone was busy ringing in the new year. Everything broke lose. We tried to get everyone out. The police came the rescue squad came out, there was a gentleman down. And that’s where we are at right now," said Jeff Dandeneau, Curmudgeon's Bar employee.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details have been released.