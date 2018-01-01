Green Bay Packers to pick 14th in NFL Draft, home/away opponents set for 2018 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Packers will be picking 14th in the upcoming NFL Draft — and the team’s 2018 opponents also have been finalized, according to Packers.com.

Green Bay finished tied with the Washington Redskins at 7-9 for the 13th/14th draft positions. With both having identical strength of schedule, a common-opponents tiebreaker put the Packers in the 14th spot.

Here is a look at the Packers’ 2018 opponents:

Home opponents: Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota

Road opponents: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, New England, New York Jets, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota

Every year, each of the divisions plays another division within the conference and one outside of it. The 2018 schedule cycle has Green Bay matching up with the AFC East and NFC West. The four teams from another division within the conference are on a rotating three-year cycle. The four teams from a division in the other conference are on a rotating four-year cycle.

Along with the six in-division matchups, the Packers have two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings. Since Green Bay finished third in the NFC North, it will host the NFC South’s third-place finisher, Atlanta, and travel to Washington to face the NFC East’s third-place team.

The Packers say dates and kickoff times of each game will be determined when the full schedule is released. That normally occurs in April.