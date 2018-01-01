× Hunter from Milwaukee dies after fall from tree stand in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY — A hunter from Milwaukee died Sunday, December 31st after he fell out of a tree stand in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:35 a.m. regarding a hunter who had fallen out of a tree stand and suffered fatal injuries.

The individual was hunting on public hunting land with a family member along Tower Road in the Township of Greenfield.

Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Baraboo Fire Department, and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department all responded.

The initial investigation indicated that 50-year-old Jacob Herr of Milwaukee was deer hunting and using a self climbing stand to scale a hardwood tree. Herr was located by his hunting companion near the base of his tree with the tree stand still approximately 15 feet above the ground.

Herr was wearing a safety harness, but it had not been attached to the tree.

It is believed that the incident occurred during the initial climb up the tree between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 .am. on December 31st.

No foul play is suspected.