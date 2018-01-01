Hustisford rings in 2018 with “Toilet Bowl Parade”

HUSTISFORD — There was a New Year’s Eve *cheese* drop Sunday night, December 31st at the Plymouth Arts Center, and on New Year’s Day — another unique Wisconsin tradition in Hustisford.

Hustisford on Monday, January 1st hosted the annual “Toilet Bowl Parade and Winter Fest.”

Spectators threw toilet paper at a passing parade, and despite the bitterly cold afternoon, there was even a fire department water hose fight.

There was also live music indoors, along with food and drinks.

It was all meant to bring the community together and celebrate the new year.