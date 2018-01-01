MILWAUKEE -- It's the first festival of the new year -- and it's bringing people to Milwaukee's lakefront -- kites in hand. Evan spend the morning learning all about the Cool Fool Kite Festival.

About The Cool Fool Kite Festival (website)

The COOL FOOL KITE FESTIVAL..New Years Day, 2018.. 11 am until 5 pm. in Veterans Park on Milwaukee's Lakefront. This is a FREE event, with plenty of FREE parking. We will have Free Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and Snacks, compliments of Gift of Wings, while they last. This is a "Fun Fly" so bring your kite or pick up a kite at Gift of Wings at the park. See Sarah and Noreen, George Lephardt,Bob Lechtenberg and family, our quiet ice artists, carve blocks of ice into masterpieces before your very eyes. Ice carving lessons will also be available. Brett Williams, the Kite Whispererer, will be on hand to show everyone how to fly a kite. The Giant kites of Yves Laforest will also be flying high over Milwaukees Lakefront. Yves Laforest, in conjunction with Gift of Wings, now have the largest collection of giant kites in the Midwest. Hot food is also available for purchase. For more info contact Scott Fisher at 414-305-3145. This festival is brought to you by Gift of Wings, B93.3, FM 102/1 and 1290am & 100.3 FM Milwaukee's Oldies Station, and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois.Thanks to our friends at Milwaukee County Parks. DRESS REALLY WARM! The Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois. It doesn't get any better than this!