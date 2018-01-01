Person of interest wanted: Amber Alert issued for girls ages 14, 7 after woman found dead in Texas home

ROUND ROCK, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for two young girls police believe were abducted by a person of interest in a suspicious death case.

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st, Round Rock police performed a welfare check on a woman who was found dead inside a home. Missing from the home were 14-year-old Lili Griffith and 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-magret.

Police say Terry Miles is a person of interest in the death and possible abduction.

A neighbor said there were red flags, and that police were called to the home before. Police haven’t confirmed or denied that.

“Usually you hear it and it’s somewhere else — and I’m glad that wasn’t me and I was nowhere near it. But this happened next door. They had a call come in for a domestic dispute. They thought it was us, but it wasn’t us, so I guess it was next door. I was just glad none of my kids or my wife was here. I don’t want them to get hurt. Like I said, I got kids, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to mine,” James Reid said.

Police said Miles was last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plates: JGH 9845. Authorities believe they may be headed to Louisiana.