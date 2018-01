GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, reports that long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers is out.

The #Packers need a new defensive coordinator: Long-time DC Dom Capers is out, sources say. GB expected this. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

