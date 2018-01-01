Sheriff’s officials: Driver trapped in vehicle which fled attempted traffic stop and crashed near 76th and Main

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a crash at 76th and Main in Milwaukee Monday evening, January 1st, after a driver did not stop for officials attempting a traffic stop.

According to an MCSO spokeswoman, when the driver exited the freeway, the vehicle crashed. We’re told the driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash, and had to be extricated.

Several squads responded to the scene because the vehicle fled the traffic stop.

We’re told there was one passenger in the vehicle. There’s no word at this point on the extent of injuries suffered in the crash.

