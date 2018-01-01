× ShotSpotter detects 136 instances of gunfire in Milwaukee as new year begins

MILWAUKEE — The sound of gunfire could be heard in parts of Milwaukee as the new year began.

Milwaukee police say their ShotSpotter system detected 136 instances of gunfire from 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st until 3:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1st. That number is down from 149 instances detected during the same time slot in 2016-2017.

Officials also say there were 93 reports of shots fired for 2017-2018 as compared to 110 reports in 2016-2017.