Silver Alert: Search underway for 83-year-old who hasn't returned from laundromat in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Robert Sommers of Caledonia — last seen on Monday afternoon, January 1st. This, amid a wind chill advisory and dangerously cold temperatures.

Authorities say Sommers was last seen around 1:00 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Rio Vista Road in Caledonia. He left in his vehicle, a 2001 Green Ford Focus, heading out to do laundry at the same laundromat he always visits — but he has not returned.

Sommers is a white man, standing 6′ tall and weighing 250 pounds. He’s bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, a flannel jacket and a blue knit winter hat.

He is very hard of hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.