MILWAUKEE — A set of boy-girl twins were the first babies born in 2018 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Davontea (boy) and Jordan (girl) were born at 1:07 a.m. and 1:08 a.m. on Monday, January 1st — weighing six pounds and four pounds.

The babies are doing well, though they were born a few weeks early so they are currently in the NICU at Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

The babies have no other siblings.