After defiance, ex-Sheriff David Clarke deletes "taste their own blood" tweet

MILWAUKEE — Three tweets have been deleted from former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Twitter timeline, including one about making the news media “taste their own blood” after reporting on a now-closed FBI investigation of Clarke.

Clarke was initially defiant about the “blood” tweet, gloating in two Sunday tweets that Twitter had taken no action against him after a complaint was filed about the post. But those two tweets also disappeared from the former sheriff’s timeline by Tuesday morning.

After not tweeting on Monday, Clarke returned to the social media site Tuesday morning.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Clarke’s Gmail account in March 2017 as it investigated his orders that Milwaukee County deputies detain a man who shook his head at Clarke aboard a Milwaukee-bound airplane earlier that year. In May, the U.S. Attorney’s office decided not to pursue criminal charges, ending the case.

Clarke resigned from office in August.