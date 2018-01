Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA-- Ashley Rudolph is a senior at Badgers High School. She is one of 7 seniors on the Girl's Volleyball team. She says that longtime connection helped them to have a successful season. Ashley says she learned how to play volleyball from her dad. He was always playing when she was younger. She says now she helps in teaching the game to younger kids in the Lake Geneva area. After high School Ashley wants to pursue a career in nursing.

Ashley Rudolph

Badgers HS Senior

Volleyball