Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need help to ID robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a strong armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on Layton Ave. just east of Howell Ave. on Saturday morning, December 30th.

The suspects entered the store around 5:45 a.m. and began to case the business. Suspect 2 then exited the store and sat in a vehicle. Suspect 1 approached the cashier, ran behind the counter, and stole money before he fled the scene.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, between 27-33 years-old, 5’9”-5’11” tall, and 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat with a design on the front, a black jacket with gray sleeves and a black strip around the bicep, black jeans, and gray shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black who was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, a lime green t-shirt, and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.