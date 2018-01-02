It’s National Cream Puff Day: Learn all about the Wisconsin State Fair treat

About the Cream Puff (website)

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among Fairgoers – an average of 350,000 are consumed each year! The delicious cream-filled pastries can be enjoyed individually or in three- or six-packs. The Wisconsin Bakers Association operates the Cream Puff Bakery in the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, two additional conveniently located vending locations in the Fair Park.