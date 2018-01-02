× Milwaukee County medical examiner identifies 8 different fentanyl analogs in 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office noted on Tuesday, January 2nd that its investigators identified eight different fentanyl analogs in 2017. Those include:

Fentanyl

Acetyl fentanyl

Furanyl fentanyl

4-methoxyacety fentanyl

Acryl fentanyl

Carfentanil

Cyclopropyl fentanyl

Tetrahydrofuran fentanyl

Meanwhile, more than 63,600 lives were lost to drug overdose in 2016, the most lethal year yet of the drug overdose epidemic, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of those deaths involved opioids, a family of painkillers including illicit heroin and fentanyl as well as legally prescribed medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone. In 2016 alone, 42,249 US drug fatalities — 66% of the total — involved opioids, the report says. That’s over a thousand more than the 41,070 Americans who die from breast cancer every year.