“Not a smart move:” Probation for man convicted of shooting a BB gun at Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE — A Bayside man accused of shooting a BB gun at Bayshore Town Center in September has been sentenced to probation. h

19-year-old Colton Webb in November pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

On December 27th, he was sentenced to serve 6 months in the House of Correction. That sentence was stayed — and he was instead placed on probation for 12 months — with 30 days conditional time in the HOC, with Huber release for work/school/treatment — which was stayed and can be used at the probation agent’s discretion. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint, Glendale police received multiple 911 calls about a man on the parking deck/roof of Mongolian Grill holding a semi-automatic handgun and firing shots at a county bus.

Police responded to the scene and saw the firearm recoil two to three times. Officers began to approach Webb, who hid behind a ledge. Webb was found standing next to a vehicle that was later found out to be registered to Webb’s father. When Webb saw the officers, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

The complaint says the officers searched the vehicle and found a black .45 caliber replica 1911 BB gun, a bag of silver-colored BBs, and a receipt for both the BB gun and the BBs.

Prosecutors say Webb admitted that earlier that day, he purchased the BB gun located in the vehicle, and was using it to fire at several aluminum cans he had arranged on the parking deck located above the Mongolian Grill.

Webb also admitted that “doing this was not a smart move” — and that even up close the gun looks real, and might have made people observing him to believe he was “trying to kill somebody.”