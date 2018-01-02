× Oper. Drive Sober: Sheriff’s deputies arrest 27 drunk drivers over New Year’s weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, January 2nd the results of its New Year’s Eve OWI enforcement operation. The operation ran from from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29th through 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1st. Deputies were looking for motorists who were driving under the influence (DUI), speeding and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Office enforcement initiative resulted in the following arrests, citations, and calls for service for the weekend (Dec. 29 – Jan. 1):

191 Traffic Stops

4 Seat Belt Violations

90 Excessive Speed Citations

29 Unlicensed/ Revoked/ Suspended Drivers

26 Other Moving Violations

27 OWIs

48 crashes with property damage

11 personal injury crashes

1 fatal crash

6 drunken driving-related crashes

7 Warrant arrests

10 Summary arrests

Here are the statistics from New Year’s Eve/Day (included in the totals above):

14 drunken drivers were arrested on the holiday. The first drunken driver was arrested at 11:45pm Sunday.

The last OWI arrest occurred at 8:59 am Monday

The average prohibited alcohol level was 0.16

The highest prohibited alcohol level was 0.27

A total of 70 citations were issued

Age range of those arrested for OWI: 23 to 48

Gender range of those arrested: 11 men, 3 women

Speeding citations = 39

OWIs = 14

BAC= 8 (6 blood draws)

OWR/OWS/OWL= 14

Non-Moving= 5 ; Other Moving Violations= 26

Seat Belts= 3

PI Crashes= 4

OWI related crashes= 1

Fatal = 1 (pending toxicology)

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt joined the second and third shift patrol deputies, driving a squad and stopping drunken drivers. He issued the following statement in a news release: