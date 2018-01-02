× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday, January 1st. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. near 92nd and Capitol Drive.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot while inside his vehicle. He drove himself to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

A second shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. near 37th and State Street.

Police say shots were fired into a residence at that location and a 22-year-old woman was struck. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s)