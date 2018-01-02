Red Cross ZIP code policy involving on-site response to be extended; mayor meets with regional CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A controversial American Red Cross Southeast Chapter policy will be extended. The new policy ended on-site disaster relief in 10 Milwaukee ZIP codes -- and it's drawn criticism.

With a colorful paint job, the D.K. Mini Market stands out at the corner of 35th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

"I wanted to put an eye-catcher out there and that's what I did," said Kenneth Mills, store owner.

Mills said he opened the shop about 6 months ago. The business is in the 53208 ZIP code -- one of 10Milwaukee ZIP codes in which the Red Cross will no longer provide on-site disaster responses, instead meeting victims at a nearby police station or at the Red Cross office.

"You'll come to their site and help them without going to the police station," said Mills. "It really sounds kind of different. It don't sound equal to me."

Critics of the policy have said the affected areas are in predominantly black and Hispanic ZIP codes, while predominantly white areas are not included.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, January 2nd spoke out about his meeting with American Red Cross Southeast Chapter Regional CEO Patty Flowers.

"The issue of race certainly came up and the need to make sure that low-income people, who are the victims of fires, that they also receive the same treatment others receive," Mayor Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett said the meeting happened Tuesday.

"It was a very open, candid conversation," Barrett said. "I would say it was a good conversation, but I think we agree there's more work that needs to be done."

The Red Cross said in a statement on New Year's Eve the policy will be extended to other parts of the city starting in January. Flowers said last week the policy changes are based on where the most fires happen, and to let families meet with Red Cross volunteers in a warm and safe place.

Mills said whatever the policy, Red Cross disaster assistance should be a bright spot for everyone during a dark time.

"You gotta treat everyone the same," Mills said. "Everyone's going through the same struggle."

Flowers said she'll have more details on which areas are included in the expanded policy in the coming days.