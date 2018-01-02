Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch announces he will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) talk with reporters following the weekly Senate Republican Policy Committee luncheon in the U.S. Capitol November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Republicans in the Senate hope to pass their tax cut legislation this week and work with the House of Representatives to get a bill to President Donald Trump before Christmas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
Hatch, 83, says he’s always been a fighter, “but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.”
Hatch is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. He chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee and was a major force in getting a tax overhaul through in December. His retirement opens the door for Republican Mitt Romney to run for his seat.
Hatch says he decided to retire at the end of his seventh term after “much prayer and discussion with family and friends” over the holiday break.
He says “I may be leaving the Senate, but the next chapter in my public service is just beginning.”