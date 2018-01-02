× Sheboygan police: Shots fired into home on New Year’s Eve

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating after shots were fired into a home near North 15th and Martin Avenue. It happened early Sunday, December 31st, around 3:22 a.m.

According to police, officers responded to the scene but found the home was empty.

The investigation revealed a resident and several other people were inside the home at the time the shots were fired, but they left prior to police arriving on scene.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

Police are now looking to locate additional witnesses, along with a person of interest in connection with the case.

Sheboygan police police say this incident was not a random act, as the people involved know each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.