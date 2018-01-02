× Woman dead, child injured in head-on crash in Kenosha County, driver charged with OWI

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 38-year-old Kenosha County man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a fatal crash on Monday, January 1st.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway K.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound and was struck head-on by a westbound 2012 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

The operator of the Toyota Corolla, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a seven-year-old male passenger who was also injured and transported for medical care. They both are from City of Kenosha.

The operator of the pick-up truck, a 38-year-old man, was injured and also transported for medical care.

The investigation revealed that the pick-up truck operator left his lane and entered the lane occupied by the car, causing the crash.

The male operator of the pick-up was alone in the vehicle. He is a Kenosha County resident.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense causing death, as well as numerous traffic related charges.

The investigation is still active.

At this time all names are being withheld pending proper notification.