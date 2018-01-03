Awesome! Check out the reaction when an Admirals hockey player tells his dad he’s going to the Olympics

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a special week for Bobby Butler, one of the Milwaukee Admirals. He learned he’s headed to Seoul, South Korea next month as a member of the U.S. Olympic hockey team.

The best part of all — a video the Admirals shared of Butler breaking the news to his father — it’s gone viral, racking up more than 825,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on New Year’s Day. Take a look just below.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻#TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

The Milwaukee Admirals are also proud to announce that team alum Jon Blum is also headed to the Olympics for the winter games.

We also want to congratulate #AdmiralsAlum @JonBlum7 on making #TeamUSA! He'll team up with Bobby Butler in South Korea! pic.twitter.com/jQlFV1g45f — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

