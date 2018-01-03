Awesome! Check out the reaction when an Admirals hockey player tells his dad he’s going to the Olympics

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a special week for Bobby Butler, one of the Milwaukee Admirals. He learned he’s headed to Seoul, South Korea next month as a member of the U.S. Olympic hockey team.
The best part of all — a video the Admirals shared of Butler breaking the news to his father — it’s gone viral, racking up more than 825,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on New Year’s Day. Take a look just below.
The Milwaukee Admirals are also proud to announce that team alum Jon Blum is also headed to the Olympics for the winter games.
