Be a more adventurous eater: The healthy foods you’ll be seeing more frequently in grocery stores

Posted 10:44 am, January 3, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to spice up your eating habits? Lisa Grudzielanek, a registered dietitian with Your Tasty Life,  joins Real Milwaukee with some new foods and flavors you can incorporate into your diet.

1. Plant-Based Trend Continues to Grow

  • The uptick of plant-based, in the meat & dairy aisle, will continue.
  • Global plant milk sales are projected to be over a staggering $16 billion in 2018.
  • Almond milk has overtaken soy milk as the leading plant-based alternative to dairy, and continues to grow in popularity.
  • You can look forward to a variety of plant-based cheeses, meats, and milks (such as barley, flax, hemp, pea, and quinoa) hitting the shelves this year.

2. Flower Power

  • Think fragrant floral flavors such as lavender lattes and kombucha, rose-flavored smoothies, bright pink hibiscus teas and elderflower cocktails.

3. Might Mushrooms

  • Mushrooms hitting the screen include health boasting reishi, chaga, cordyceps&mdash; in coffee, smoothies, dry powders and also in teas and body care products.

4. Sparkling Water

  • They are more flavorful than plain water and are lower in added sugar than sodas.
  • Sparkling drinks waters, coffee, tea, and mocktails will be all the rage as bubbly beverages take top seat in 2018.

5. Middle Eastern Spices and Dishes

  • Spices and ingredients such as harissa, cardamom, flavorful blends like za'atar and harissa, eggplant, parsley, and tahini will become more common on restaurant menus across the country.

6. Local & Transparency

  • In a survey conducted by Mintel, 74% of U.S. Millennials stated that they wished food companies were more transparent with their product manufacturing.
  • Labels for items such as GMO-free, responsibly grown and raised, and Fair Trade will appear on more products throughout 2018.
  • Local food is seen as a very important component, even over organic in many consumer surveys.