Be a more adventurous eater: The healthy foods you’ll be seeing more frequently in grocery stores

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to spice up your eating habits? Lisa Grudzielanek, a registered dietitian with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with some new foods and flavors you can incorporate into your diet.
1. Plant-Based Trend Continues to Grow
- The uptick of plant-based, in the meat & dairy aisle, will continue.
- Global plant milk sales are projected to be over a staggering $16 billion in 2018.
- Almond milk has overtaken soy milk as the leading plant-based alternative to dairy, and continues to grow in popularity.
- You can look forward to a variety of plant-based cheeses, meats, and milks (such as barley, flax, hemp, pea, and quinoa) hitting the shelves this year.
2. Flower Power
- Think fragrant floral flavors such as lavender lattes and kombucha, rose-flavored smoothies, bright pink hibiscus teas and elderflower cocktails.
3. Might Mushrooms
- Mushrooms hitting the screen include health boasting reishi, chaga, cordyceps— in coffee, smoothies, dry powders and also in teas and body care products.
4. Sparkling Water
- They are more flavorful than plain water and are lower in added sugar than sodas.
- Sparkling drinks waters, coffee, tea, and mocktails will be all the rage as bubbly beverages take top seat in 2018.
5. Middle Eastern Spices and Dishes
- Spices and ingredients such as harissa, cardamom, flavorful blends like za'atar and harissa, eggplant, parsley, and tahini will become more common on restaurant menus across the country.
6. Local & Transparency
- In a survey conducted by Mintel, 74% of U.S. Millennials stated that they wished food companies were more transparent with their product manufacturing.
- Labels for items such as GMO-free, responsibly grown and raised, and Fair Trade will appear on more products throughout 2018.
- Local food is seen as a very important component, even over organic in many consumer surveys.