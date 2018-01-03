Be a more adventurous eater: The healthy foods you’ll be seeing more frequently in grocery stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to spice up your eating habits? Lisa Grudzielanek, a registered dietitian with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with some new foods and flavors you can incorporate into your diet.

1. Plant-Based Trend Continues to Grow

The uptick of plant-based, in the meat & dairy aisle, will continue.

Global plant milk sales are projected to be over a staggering $16 billion in 2018.

Almond milk has overtaken soy milk as the leading plant-based alternative to dairy, and continues to grow in popularity.

You can look forward to a variety of plant-based cheeses, meats, and milks (such as barley, flax, hemp, pea, and quinoa) hitting the shelves this year.

2. Flower Power

Think fragrant floral flavors such as lavender lattes and kombucha, rose-flavored smoothies, bright pink hibiscus teas and elderflower cocktails.

3. Might Mushrooms

Mushrooms hitting the screen include health boasting reishi, chaga, cordyceps— in coffee, smoothies, dry powders and also in teas and body care products.

4. Sparkling Water

They are more flavorful than plain water and are lower in added sugar than sodas.

Sparkling drinks waters, coffee, tea, and mocktails will be all the rage as bubbly beverages take top seat in 2018.

5. Middle Eastern Spices and Dishes

Spices and ingredients such as harissa, cardamom, flavorful blends like za'atar and harissa, eggplant, parsley, and tahini will become more common on restaurant menus across the country.

6. Local & Transparency