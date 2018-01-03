Caught on camera: Suspect sought in rash of burglaries in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary at a building near Wisconsin and Broadway. It between 2:00 p.m. on December 31st and 8:10 a.m. on January 2nd.

According to police, the suspect broke into a business in the building but did not take anything.

He was caught on video surveillance as he left the building.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black winter coat and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for similar burglaries at:

Educators Credit Union, 2243 N. Prospect Avenue, on December 24

Johnson Bank, 333 E. Wisconsin Avenue, on December 31

Educators Credit Union, 2243 N. Prospect Avenue, on January 1

In each of the other incidents, the suspect broke into the business but did not steal anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.