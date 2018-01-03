Chinese Kung Fu Center features more than 4,000 square feet “devoted to the study of martial arts”

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Chinese Kung Fu Center -- where they encourage students to better their minds and spirits while also training their bodies.

About the Chinese Kung Fu Center (website)

Welcome to the online home of the Chinese Kung Fu Center and the official website of Grandmaster Chian Ho Yin. Grandmaster Yin founded his school in Milwaukee in 1979. We offer classes in Northern Style Shao Lin Kung Fu, Wu Style Tai Chi Chuan and other traditional Chinese martial arts.

Our school is located minutes from downtown Milwaukee, with easy access to and from I-94. Students enjoy personalized instruction at our facility, which features more than 4,000 square feet of space devoted to the study of martial arts.