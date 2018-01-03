Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

LIMA, Peru — The death toll in a catastrophic bus crash in Peru has risen to 51, making it one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation’s history.
Peru’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that all the bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the bus that plunged over a cliff onto a rocky beach.
Rescuers, police and firefighters work at the scene after a bus plunged the day before around 100 meters over a cliff when it collided with a truck on a coastal highway near Pasamayo, around 45 km north of Lima, killing 48 people, on January 3, 2018. The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 km north of the capital, to Lima with 53 passengers on board. The spot where the accident occurred is known as the ‘devil’s curve.’ / AFP PHOTO / Ernesto BENAVIDES
The bus ran off a narrow stretch of highway known as the “Devil’s Curve” after colliding with a tractor trailer Tuesday about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Lima.
Six survivors were taken to hospitals.
The crash’s death toll now equals that of a 2013 accident which had been the deadliest in recent Peruvian history. In the 2013 crash 51 Quechua Indians were killed when the bus they were traveling ran off a cliff.
Rescuers, police and firefighters work at the scene after a bus plunged the day before around 100 meters over a cliff when it collided with a truck on a coastal highway near Pasamayo, around 45 km north of Lima, killing 48 people, on January 3, 2018. The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 km north of the capital, to Lima with 53 passengers on board. The spot where the accident occurred is known as the ‘devil’s curve.’ / AFP PHOTO / Ernesto BENAVIDES
-9.189967
-75.015152