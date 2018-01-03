× Doctors find Heinz Ketchup packet lodged in intestine of woman who complained of Crohn’s symptoms

BERKSHIRE, England — A UK woman who thought she was suffering from Crohn’s disease discovered the true cause of her inflammation was a condiment package lodged in her intestine!

The British Medical Journal reports doctors discovered pieces of a Heinz Ketchup packet in the lining of her intestine.

The 41-year-old woman went to doctors at a hospital in Berkshire, England — near London, after she experienced abdominal pain and bloating, symptoms similar to Crohn’s — an inflammatory bowel disorder.

The woman had been suffering from the pain for about 6 years.

Standard Crohn’s disease treatments didn’t work, and doctors opted for “keyhole” surgery — finding two pieces of plastic with the words “Heinz” printed on them.

The patient said she had no recollection of consuming a meal with the product, and recovered quickly after surgery.

This wasn’t the first time an object caused someone to believe they had Crohn’s. According to the British Medical Journal, a man had similar symptoms until doctors discovered a toothpick lodged in his intestine.