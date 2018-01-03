× “Forever grateful for your support:” Madison’s iconic Ella’s Deli to close after 42 years 🎠

MADISON — Madison’s iconic Ella’s Deli is set to close at the end of January, after 42 years in business.

The announcement was made Wednesday, January 3rd on Facebook.

According to our news partners WMTV, it was announced in May that the restaurant was up for sale for $1.4 million.

Below is the message posted to Facebook Wednesday announcing the closure set for January 21st. The owners said they hope Ella’s Deli will someday come back under new ownership, in a new space.

“It is with sad hearts that we announce that Ella’s Deli will be closing at our current location. It has been our privilege to be a part of the Madison community for 42 years. Ella’s has always been about people and we are so very grateful to all our customers and employees. To the many families that have visited us, including over multiple generations, we have enjoyed getting to know you and meeting your children and then your children’s children. To the thousands of amazing former and current employees we have had over the years, your dedication has made Ella’s the award winning destination it is today.

Our goal is to continue the Ella’s tradition. It is our hope that Ella’s will be back under new ownership, in a new space, and with a new and exciting direction. We hope you can visit us, say hi, and enjoy your favorites one last time. Our last day of business will be around January 21st. We may modify our hours to accommodate our employees. We will update on our Facebook page with changes as we make them. Thank you again for allowing us to be a part of this community by including us in so many moments in your lives, from celebrating birthdays, to first dates, to just enjoying family dinners. We are forever grateful for your support.”