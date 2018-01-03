Gander Outdoors to open this spring in Sheboygan, Waukesha

SHEBOYGAN/WAUKESHA — Camping World and Good Sam CEO, Marcus Lemonis, announced Wednesday, January 3rd, the list of Gander Outdoor (previously Gander Mountain) stores set to open in 2018. It includes two stores in our viewing area.

The following Gander Outdoor locations are set to open in Wisconsin in 2018:

Appleton

Eau Claire

Baraboo

Sheboygan

Green Bay

Waukesha

Lemonis says Gander Outdoors will focus on distinct departments:

Legend Department: Hunting and firearm shooting Overton’s Department: Boating, marine, fishing Arehwon Department: Camping and outdoors

According to Lemonis, some stores have already opened — and the rest should be open by the end of May or the middle of June.