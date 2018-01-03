× Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers raise $106,700 for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

GREEN BAY — Thanks to the efforts and support of Green Bay Packers players, fans and employees throughout the holiday season, $106,700 was donated to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, Packers officials announced Wednesday, January 3rd.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay projects that this donation will bring them to their $1.1 million Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The amount is a result of donations received during Packers Give Back Day on December 19th, as well as Packers players signing autographs in exchange for donations at the Lambeau Field Atrium throughout the holiday season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers matched the donations made during the autograph signings.

According to a press release from Packers officials, at Packers Give Back Day, a day designed to allow staff to get out of the office and give back to the Green Bay community, Packers employees rang bells at the Bay Park Square Mall. Throughout the day, fans and shoppers helped raise a total of $23,150, which was matched by the team up to $15,000, resulting in a total of $38,150 in donations for the day.

Then, on Mondays during the holiday season, Packers players signed autographs in exchange for donations to the Salvation Army at the Lambeau Field Atrium. Donations totaled $34,274 over the 5 weeks of the signing events. Rodgers matched these donations, bringing the grand total donated to the Salvation Army through Packers autograph signings to $68,549.

The cumulative $106,700 amount benefits the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, and Packers officials noted that many of the organization’s programs operate only because of money received through Red Kettle donations.

All proceeds, including the matching funds donated by the Packers and Rodgers, will go toward the Salvation Army’s efforts in aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in the Green Bay area.