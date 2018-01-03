“I think I’m going into labor:” MCTS driver helps pregnant woman going into labor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver is being praised for her great work in helping a pregnant woman in labor.

According to MCTS, driver Tayetta Currin was traveling her bus route on Christmas Eve when she spotted a woman walking near the street who looked like she needed help.

Currin quickly stopped, pulled over, and spoke to the woman -- who indicated she was seven months pregnant.

The woman can be heard saying," I think I'm going into labor."

The video shows Currin help the woman out of the cold and onto the bus. Currin stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived.