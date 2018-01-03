Jackson fire officials: Truck gets pinned between trees after veering off road

JACKSON — Jackson fire officials responded to a truck that went off the road and came to rest on its side wedged between trees.

It happened near Pleasant Valley Road and Kingbird Court on Saturday evening, December 30th.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Fire officials say the driver needed to be extracted from the truck using hydraulic cutting and spreading tools. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.