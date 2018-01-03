× Man accused of fatally punching off-duty patrolman after minor crash, in attack caught on camera

SAN BERNARDINO, Caliifornia — A man has been charged with murder in the attack of a 70-year-old off-duty patrolman on New Year’s Eve in San Bernardino, California, jail records showed Wednesday, January 3rd.

According to KTLA, citing the San Bernardino Sun, police described the suspect, 30-year-old Alonzo Leron Smith, as a transient. He’s accused of attacking Lawrence “Larry” Falce, who served 36 years with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

While driving his personal vehicle, investigators say Falce got into a minor crash on Kendall Drive and University Parkway around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 31st — New Year’s Eve. Falce exited his car to exchange information with the other driver, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a statement.

Surveillance video provided by a nearby business captured the two speaking. Less than a minute after they approached each other, the other driver punched the deputy in the head. Falce dropped to the ground and never regained consciousness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Falce died at the Loma Linda University Medical Center Tuesday night, January 2nd, authorities confirmed. Outside the hospital, dozens of law enforcement officers and personnel honored the deputy during a procession.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to inmate records, Smith was arrested the day of the attack and was charged with murder, battery with serious bodily injury, participating in a criminal street gang and harming or causing the death of an elderly person.

Smith pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday, January 3rd, the San Bernardino Sun reported.