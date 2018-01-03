Marine veteran accused of 4th OWI in wrong-way crash that injured 5 in limo on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Eric Joling, 38, of Kronenwetter, a Marine veteran, is facing five counts of OWI, causing injury and one count of OWI, fourth offense in connection with a New Year's Day crash involving a limo in Menomonee Falls. As he appeared in court for the first time, the judge spoke about how tragic this incident could've been.

Five people in the limo were hurt when prosecutors say Joling's vehicle, which was traveling the wrong way, crossed the center line and struck the limo on Mill Road near Parkway Drive around 5:00 a.m.

Joling was the sole occupant of his vehicle. He, too was hurt in the crash.

He made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, January 3rd -- in a wheelchair. Prosecutors say he was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee the wrong way when he struck the limo, and investigators say this wasn't the first time he's driven under the influence.

Pictures show what remained of the limo after the crash. Injuries suffered by the five people inside the limo include cuts, fractures, a dislocated shoulder -- and one victim flew through the window. Miraculously, no one lost their life.

Prosecutors say at the scene on New Year's Day, Joling told investigators he was "not at fault" and that the limo had struck his vehicle. Officers noted an odor of alcohol on his breath and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .178 -- more than double the legal limit.

The state on Wednesday requested a substantial cash bail, and the judge said "thank goodness" for the size and durability of the limo, or the injuries suffered could've likely been worse.

FOX6 News has learned Joling was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News spoke with one of the people in the limo at the time, who said they were dropping off friends after New Year's Eve celebrations when it happened. We were told the person who was driving the limo was still in the hospital as of Wednesday, and had a 6-hour surgery on his legs.

Cash bail was set at $100,000, and a hearing was set for January 5th. Joling must maintain absolute sobriety, and wear a SCRAM bracelet. If convicted, he faces 30 years behind bars.