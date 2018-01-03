“May have been drug-related activities:” Man shot near 52nd and Center in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, January 2nd.
It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. near 52nd and Center.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot during what a preliminary investigation reveals may have been drug-related activities.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
MPD is currently seeking a known male suspect.
43.067985 -87.978641