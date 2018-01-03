× “May have been drug-related activities:” Man shot near 52nd and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, January 2nd.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. near 52nd and Center.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot during what a preliminary investigation reveals may have been drug-related activities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is currently seeking a known male suspect.