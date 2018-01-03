× Police: Woman suspected of burglarizing multiple unlocked homes in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are investigating a home burglary that happened on Sumac Road, Tuesday afternoon, January 2nd. Police believe the female suspect involved is the same that was committing burglaries in the Lake Park Condominiums.

Officials say the burglary on Tuesday, happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. According to police, the female suspect will knock first before entering, to make sure no one is home. Once inside, police say she takes small items including cash and jewelry.

Police describe the suspect as a white female(possible Hispanic), 5′-5’3″ tall, 100-110 pounds, with yellow teeth. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, hoodie, light-colored scarf around the bottom of her face and neck and a purple knit hat.

If anyone comes to your door matching this description, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact Germantown police at 262-253-7780.