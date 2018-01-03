Recognize these guys? Milwaukee police seek suspects in armed robbery of T-Mobile store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store — located on Chavez Drive near Walker Street.

According to police, the suspects exited a black Volkswagen Jetta and walked into the store around 7:00 p.m. on December 28th. While inside the store, the suspects pushed an employee, displayed a scissors, and stole three cell phones.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, around 20-years-old, approximately 6’ tall, and between 170-205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Suspect 2 is described a black male, in his mid-20’s, who was last seen wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.