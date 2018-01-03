“She tried to take my life:” Racine woman says she was run over multiple times by friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Racine woman is lucky to be alive after she received a striking blow from a friend. Now, that friend, 23-year-old Nieama Hunter of Kenosha, is in jail.

The victim in this story, Shevonda Jackson, spoke only to FOX6 News from her hospital bed on Wednesday, January 3rd.

"They told my mom that I won't be able to walk 2 to 3 years," Jackson said.

Jackson, 29, has had four surgeries -- the most recent one lasted 14 hours. Her injuries stem from a December 17th incident at an apartment complex. The mood changed when Jackson was driving away from Kenosha -- and Hunter wanted her to go back.

"She kept punching me while I was driving and I was losing control of the wheel. So I pulled over," Jackson said.

The women got into a tussle. Jackson said she stepped out of the car -- and was on the phone calling for help when...

"She jumped over to the driver's side and put my car in drive," Jackson said. "She could have just kept driving. She backed back on my leg and ran over my legs, backwards and forward and backwards."

Jackson said Hunter just started to go in circles. The complaint says Jackson "was in pain, scared, and afraid to move while this happened. She was concerned that if she moved, (Hunter) would run over her head and kill her."

The criminal complaint against Hunter says neighbors ran out of the apartment complex to help after seeing "Ms. Jackson underneath the vehicle" -- and the car drove off.

"She tried to take my life." "She tried to take my life. And if nobody had came out there I would be dead right now," Jackson said. "And I thank the people who did come out there."

In the criminal complaint, the responding officer described Jackson's injuries, saying, "the bone was sticking out of her leg at the ankle."

"My leg hurt constantly. It got to stay elevated This is so uncomfortable for somebody so active," Jackson said.

Hunter is charged with felony first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon as well as hit-and-run causing injury.

"I feel like she should suffer like I am." "I hope that she get the maximum of her time. I feel like she should suffer like I am," Jackson said.

Hunter made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Hunter is due back in court on January 9th -- for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison.