Silver Alert: Search on for Mequon man last seen at Franklin gas station

MEQUON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Mequon man last seen at a Franklin gas station Tuesday night, January 2nd.

Authorities say Jerrold Higgins on Tuesday afternoon, around 3:00 p.m. he was driving from one location in Mequon to another — moving some items.

Again — he was last seen at a Franklin gas station around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s described as a white man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 175 pounds. He is balding, with gray hair which he wears in a ponytail. He has blue eyes — and was last seen wearing an aqua/green winter jacket and black driving cap. He wears glasses and/or sunglasses at all times, along with a wedding ring.

He could be driving a red Subaru Forester with Wisconsin license plates: 672-ZTP.