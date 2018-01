Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Putting down your electronic device to enjoy your surroundings is one thing that can help you be more mindful and increase your focus. There are a few ways to get started and tips to increase consciousness and awareness without having your smartphone in hand.

Mentioned: Calm, Headspace & Brightmind Apps

Want to be on your phone less? Check out ( OFFTIME )