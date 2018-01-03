Wisconsin police raise money for trip in officer’s honor

WAUSAU — Law enforcement agencies in central Wisconsin are raising money to send local officers to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington when the name of a local officer is added to the monument.

WJFW-TV reports that Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland was killed last year during a shooting in the Wausau area. His name will be added to the monument in May during National Police Week.

Capt. Robert Dickerson says many officers would like to go on the trip to honor Weiland, but only about half of the department will be able to go in order to maintain the minimum staffing needed to provide service to the community.

The memorial features more than 21,000 officers who were killed in the line of duty.