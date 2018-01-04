Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 12am – 10am Friday

13th person dies week after apartment fire caused by toddler

A fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel works on the scene of an apartment fire is in the Bronx borough of New York City is seen on December 29, 2017. Officials said Friday that the death toll from the fire has reached 12, including four children. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A 13th person has died from injuries suffered in one of New York City’s deadliest fires in decades.

Police say 27-year-old Holt Francis was critically injured in the Dec. 28 Bronx apartment building fire and died at a hospital on Thursday. They say the fire was caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners.

Francis’ wife, their two daughters and a niece also were killed in the fire.

Eight adults and five children died in the fire. Among them was 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah, who rescued a number of people that night before going back into the burning building and dying of smoke inhalation.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY’-groh) says the fire started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.

