A record-breaking year: Contact 6 returns $281,673 to viewers

MILWAUKEE -- As we settle into a new year, FOX6's Contact 6 is already tackling dozens of cases for viewers. The team spends countless hours getting money back and the record-breaking numbers from 2017 prove it.

In 2017, Contact 6 got $281,673 back for viewers. It's a new record for Contact 6 and the most money ever returned in one year by the team.

In total, Contact 6 received 470 complaints from viewers. Those complaints are handled by the Contact 6 assistant Val Seiber. Seiber helps guide viewers through the process, which involves many phone calls, letters, and emails.

Seiber says the amount returned to viewers varied.

"Our range ranged from $15 all the way to $43,000," Seiber said.

The complaint types were a wide range as well.

"Last year, the majority of our complaints were from wireless companies. They were from cable companies, large appliance companies, warranty companies as well as healthcare companies for billing discrepancies," Seiber said.

One of the biggest things viewers turned to Contact 6 for assistance with in 2017 were issues with contractors.

"We received 120 complaints. Unfortunately, it ranged from bad patio concrete work to bad installation for windows to unfinished remodeling jobs to bad roofing," Seiber explained.

