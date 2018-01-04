Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the BMO Harris Bradley Center with Barre District. Barre District is a lifestyle studio specializing in barre and barre hybrid classes. Barre District is taking their class onto the basketball court for a special event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Barre District (website)

Barre District is a lifestyle concept that combines elements of ballet dance conditioning, pilates and yoga into a full body workout. Based off of techniques from the original Lotte Berk method, a Barre District class will tone and elongate muscles, increase flexibility, and strengthen you both physically and mentally. Our mission is to connect within our communities to make the barre workout the way we change lives, and to promote a healthier lifestyle through strength, flexibility and relationships with one another.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video