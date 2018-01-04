“Disgusting excuses for human beings:” Reward offered after malnourished horses found dead along roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Investigators want to find out who dumped two dead horses along a road in Pennsylvania.

According to East Union Township police, the horses were dumped on a rural road near Sheppton, PA this week. The horses were discovered under a tarp along Girard Manor Road. Police believe they were disposed of between 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 1st and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

On the police department's Facebook page, officers call those responsible "…disgusting excuses for human beings."

"To see something like this where all hope is gone and it's, it's just, it's overwhelming sadness and just the cruelty,” said Janine Choplick, humane police officer with Hillside SPCA.

Police and cruelty officers from Hillside SPCA in Schuylkill County are investigating.

"They were somebody's horses, you know? That's the killer,” said Choplick.

Investigators plan to send the horses for testing to figure out the exact cause of death, though they say it's clear the horses were malnourished.

"I was speechless. Just sad, horrible,” said Maureen Graf, humane officer.

Cruelty officers said a new state law that just went into effect protects horses from animal cruelty. Before, they said, doing something like starving and dumping horses would have meant just a fine. Now, they say the people responsible could face felony charges.

"Definitely a lot more hopeful that now we can get something done about it. If we find out whose horses they were, we could actually get them prosecuted,” said Graf.

"It's just the last act of despicableness that someone just throws their body on the side of the road, and there's two of them, so it's just horrendous,” said Choplick.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 570-384-5829.

The Hillside SPCA is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.